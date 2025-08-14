Roma Finance launches AI-powered AVM tool

Roma Finance has partnered with DeskVal, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered automated valuation model (AVM), to speed up processes.

DeskVal combines AI technology with real-time market data to provide a valuation tool for residential properties in the UK. The platform is also backed by professional indemnity insurance.

The tool is available immediately across Roma Finance’s products, and the specialist lender said it would be particularly useful in bridging and short-term lending, where speed of service was essential.

Roma Finance said the tool was already helping it to make faster lending decisions while maintaining quality and consistency.

Michael Allison, commercial director at Roma Finance, said: “DeskVal is the next step in our commitment to innovation and service excellence. We know that speed is critical in the bridging and specialist finance space – but speed without confidence simply doesn’t work.

“With DeskVal, we are once again expanding our solutions toolkit and embracing technology to [aid] our decision-making. It’s another way we’re streamlining the journey, removing friction, and delivering what our partners need in a fast-moving market.”

Sabina Thorpe, co-founder and chief sales officer at DeskVal, added: “This partnership marks a major milestone not just for DeskVal, but for the property industry as a whole. By integrating our cutting-edge AI instant valuation tool with Roma’s advanced tech ecosystem, we’re delivering a new standard of speed, precision, and cost efficiency to forward-thinking lenders like Roma Finance.

“This collaboration is a true game-changer, helping to streamline workflows, simplify decision making, and amplify the accuracy of valuations across residential, houses in multiple occupation, multi-unit blocks and mixed-use properties.”

Roma Finance has made a number of changes to its proposition this year to modernise its lending, including the introduction of dual representation, enhanced desktop valuation options and legal partnerships.