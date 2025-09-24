Tab passes £500m in loan redemptions

Specialist lender Tab has exceeded the £500m loan redemption milestone, six years after its launch.

The lender said the milestone was a sign of its underwriting “strength and robustness”, the resilience of its portfolio and the expertise of its recoveries team.

Tab said this also demonstrated the qualities of its risk management and laid the foundation for it to reach a £1bn loan book.

This comes after the lender announced a £500m funding facility with AB CarVal, to back its position and growth in the real estate finance market.

Duncan Kreeger, CEO of TAB, said: “Reaching £500m in loan redemptions is a major milestone for TAB. It is a clear validation of our lending model and the strength of our underwriting and risk discipline, delivering not just speed and flexibility but consistently positive outcomes across our portfolio.

“When clients repay at this scale, it shows trust in the process, confidence in the product, and belief in the platform. Combined with our £500m institutional facility from AB CarVal, this moment marks a new chapter in TAB’s growth and underlines our ambition to become the UK’s leading non-bank lender.”

Tab said it would leverage its lending success and partnership with AB CarVal to scale its operations, support more borrowers and broaden its investment opportunities.

It will continue to embed artificial intelligence (AI) into its processes to improve speed, accuracy and decision-making.