Tab secures £500m funding facility

Specialist lender Tab has secured a £500m funding facility from funds managed by global investment manager AB CarVal.

The facility will power the launch of Tab Mortgage and Tab Bridge, product suites that the lender said will allow it to deliver fast, transparent decisions.

Duncan Kreeger (pictured), chief executive of Tab, said: “This is a transformational moment. CarVal’s backing isn’t just funding, it’s institutional validation of the platform we’ve built and the future we’re creating.

“We’re not here to follow the market – we’re here to reshape it.”

The lender said that during this phase of its growth, it has embedded artificial intelligence (AI) into its processes to improve speed, precision and decision-making.

Robert Sinclair, managing director of AB CarVal, added: “As we continue to find opportunities in asset-based finance in the UK, we are delighted to support Tab with this new facility to help them continue to scale and enhance their bridge and mortgage product suite in the specialist lending market.”