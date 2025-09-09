Create Account
user.first_name
Menu

Bridging

Tab secures £500m funding facility

Tab secures £500m funding facility
Samantha Partington
Written By:
Posted:
September 9, 2025
Updated:
September 9, 2025
Specialist lender Tab has secured a £500m funding facility from funds managed by global investment manager AB CarVal.

The facility will power the launch of Tab Mortgage and Tab Bridge, product suites that the lender said will allow it to deliver fast, transparent decisions.

Duncan Kreeger (pictured), chief executive of Tab, said: “This is a transformational moment. CarVal’s backing isn’t just funding, it’s institutional validation of the platform we’ve built and the future we’re creating.

“We’re not here to follow the market – we’re here to reshape it.”

The lender said that during this phase of its growth, it has embedded artificial intelligence (AI) into its processes to improve speed, precision and decision-making.

Robert Sinclair, managing director of AB CarVal, added: “As we continue to find opportunities in asset-based finance in the UK, we are delighted to support Tab with this new facility to help them continue to scale and enhance their bridge and mortgage product suite in the specialist lending market.”

Sponsored

The power behind the process: celebrating administrators

Sponsored by Pepper Money

Related
View All

Bridging

Lendco makes Smith head of sales

Lendco makes Smith head of sales

September 8, 2025

Bridging

Market Financial Solutions launches valuation refund offer and updates bridging range; Bluestone Mortgages cuts rates – round-up

Market Financial Solutions launches valuation refund offer and updates bridging range; Bluestone Mortgages cuts rates – round-up

September 5, 2025

Bridging

Chetwood Bank brings on Lawton to spearhead bridging launch

Chetwood Bank brings on Lawton to spearhead bridging launch

Bridging

Aspen teams up with Lightfoots and Lawrence Stephens to launch dual legal representation

Aspen teams up with Lightfoots and Lawrence Stephens to launch dual legal representation

September 4, 2025
View All
Tags:
funding
funding facility
TAB

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/