Cohort Capital hires Alexandrou as head of sales

Cohort Capital has appointed Alex Alexandrou (pictured) as its head of sales for residential lending.

The firm said the hire was a “strategic move” to strengthen its presence in the “smaller residential loan market”, which would complement its established prime and commercial lending products.

Alexandrou will spearhead the sales for Cohort Capital’s ResiOne product, which caters for property transactions between £1m and £10m-plus.

The lender said the deal could be used for refinancing, consolidating debt, funding acquisitions, unlocking equity for business opportunities or meeting time-sensitive obligations.

He will work on “expanding sales infrastructure, deepening intermediary relationships, and generating new deal flow”, especially in its residential prime and commercial lending segments.

Alexandrou joins from Octopus Real Estate, where he worked for nine years, most recently as head of residential sales.

Prior to that, he was a consultant at Graham Matthews. Before that, he worked at World First as a corporate FX consultant.

Matthew Thame, founder of Cohort Capital, said: “Alex’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for Cohort as we build on our success in prime, high-end and commercial lending and expand further into the smaller residential loan pool.

“His proven track record at Octopus Real Estate, where he successfully scaled operations across multiple finance sectors, makes him ideally positioned to expand on the strength of Cohort’s existing loan book.

“With significant capital reserves ready to deploy and growing demand for flexible residential finance solutions, Alex’s expertise will be instrumental in strengthening our market position and supporting the next stage of Cohort’s growth.”

Alexandrou said: “I’m delighted to be joining Cohort at an exciting stage of its growth. Cohort’s focus on flexible, tailored funding aligns perfectly with my own experience in building residential lending propositions that genuinely support brokers and their clients.

“Having spent the last nine years immersed in residential bridging, buy-to-let and refurbishment finance, I’m looking forward to leveraging my network and expertise to further grow an already strong loan book, with ResiOne leading the charge and complementing the wider product suite.”

Earlier this year, the firm brought out an unregulated bridging deal.