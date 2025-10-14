HTB promotes Slade to BDM for North East and Scotland

Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB) has promoted Jack Slade to the role of business development manager (BDM) covering the North East and Scotland.

The lender said the promotion builds on its “continued investment” into its specialist mortgages and bridging finance division and comes after the appointment of Danny Kiely as head of sales and its expansion into Scotland.

Slade joined HTB as a business development executive earlier this year, and before that, he was an internal BDM for nearly four years. He was also a sales coordinator at West One Loans for around two years.

Andrea Glasgow, sales director for specialist mortgages and bridging finance at HTB, said: “Our success is built on people who care about doing the right thing for brokers, and Jack’s promotion shows the strength and depth we now have within the team. As we continue to grow our presence in Scotland and the North East, having experienced BDMs on the ground means brokers can expect the clarity, consistency and tailored support that define HTB.

“It also reflects our wider culture of recognising potential, investing in development and building long-term partnerships that help brokers and their clients succeed.”

Kiely added: “I’m absolutely delighted to be able to promote Jack so soon after stepping into my own new role as head of sales. He has made an immediate impact since joining HTB, consistently delivering for brokers and earning their trust through the quality of his work.

“Supporting and promoting talent from within is central to how we build our team, and Jack’s move into a field role is a perfect example of that. He understands our brokers, the challenges they face and what good service looks like, which makes him a real asset as we continue to grow across the regions.”

Slade added: “It’s a privilege to step into this new role and continue building on the relationships I’ve developed with brokers across the North East, while now extending that support into Scotland.

“HTB is a lender that listens and works closely with brokers to get complex cases moving, and that collaboration is what makes the role so rewarding. I’m looking forward to being out in the market, strengthening partnerships and helping more brokers deliver the right outcomes for their clients.”