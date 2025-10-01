HTB hires Kiely as sales, specialist mortgages and bridging head

Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB) has appointed Danny Kiely to the newly created role of head of sales for its specialist mortgages and bridging finance division.

The role “reflects the bank’s continued investment in its broker proposition and marks the next stage in its expansion”, HTB said.

Kiely will work closely with Andrea Glasgow, sales director for specialist mortgages and bridging finance at HTB, supporting her in leading the national sales and helping “drive it forward to the next stage of growth”.

He will also take responsibility for mentoring and developing its people.

Kiely has worked at HTB for around six years, initially joining as a lending manager, working his way up to business development manager (BDM) and then regional account manager.

Prior to that, he was a sales executive at Shawbrook for around six years.

Glasgow said: “Danny has been instrumental in strengthening our relationships with brokers and his promotion is a natural step at this point in our journey.

“He combines deep product knowledge with a real ability to connect with people, and that balance is invaluable as we continue to grow. This new role will help us continue to build one of the best sales teams in the industry, giving brokers the expertise, consistency and access they need to move complex deals forward with confidence.”

Alex Upton, managing director for specialist mortgages and bridging finance at HTB, added: “Our growth is built on two foundations: the strength of our proposition and the strength of our people. Creating this role brings those together. Danny knows our brokers and the challenges they face, and his appointment reflects the scale of our ambition.

“For brokers, it means a sales team that is more joined-up, accessible and focused on delivering tailored solutions across both specialist mortgages and bridging. These are built on HTB’s core strengths of direct access to decision-makers, structured support across bridge-to-term transitions, and tailored solutions for complex property types including houses in multiple occupation (HMOs), multi-unit freehold block (MUFB) and large portfolios.”

Kiely said: “Working alongside our brokers over the past few years has shown me just how important it is to have a lender who listens, understands complexity and stays close right through the process.

“In this new role, I am also looking forward to working even more closely with Andrea as we continue to grow, making sure our sales team give brokers the backing they need, whether that is clear answers on a complex case, quick access to the right people, or simply knowing we will be with them right through to the exit. Brokers want certainty they can rely on, and I am determined to make sure that is what they get from HTB.”