Satchell departs HTB and Glasgow is promoted to lead bridging and specialist sales teams

Lorenzo Satchell has decided to leave his role as the sales director for bridging finance at Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB) to pursue new opportunities.

Satchell joined the lender in 2023, and later that year, he was promoted to his current role, which was newly created at the time. He has since led the bridging sales team and HTB said he successfully created the foundations for future growth.

He previously worked at Together for around seven years, most recently as a specialist key account manager covering London and the South. Before that, he was a director at First 4 Bridging for more than a year, and prior to that, he was a divisional sales manager at Blemain Group – now known as Together – for nearly six years.

Satchell also worked at Money Partners, Just Mortgages, The London Mortgage Group and Kensington Mortgages.

Reflecting on his time at HTB, Satchell said: “It’s been a privilege to be part of HTB’s bridging success story, working with a fantastic team to strengthen the proposition and support brokers in structuring the right solutions for their clients.

“HTB is in a strong position, and I have no doubt the team will continue to build on that momentum. As I move on to the next chapter, I wish everyone at HTB continued success.”

Bringing together HTB bridging and specialist sales teams

After Satchell leaves, HTB will combine the sales leadership of its bridging and specialist mortgages divisions, with Andrea Glasgow (pictured) promoted to the position of sales director across both.

Glasgow has worked at HTB for nearly three years, joining as the head of new business before her role was expanded to include sales director for specialist mortgages.

Bridging and specialist mortgages will operate as two separate divisions with their own underwriting and operational teams. HTB said aligning the sales function would make it easier for brokers to engage with the bank when structuring transactions across bridging and term finance.

The specialist mortgages sales team will help brokers with bridging cases where appropriate.

Alex Upton, managing director of specialist mortgages and bridging at HTB, said: “Brokers know their clients’ needs inside out, and they’re always looking at the bigger picture – whether it’s structuring short-term finance, planning a transition to term lending, or exploring new portfolio opportunities. Our role is to make those conversations easier, ensuring they have the right expertise and support, whatever the requirement.

“By aligning sales leadership across bridging and specialist mortgages, we’re making it simpler for brokers to access the full breadth of our lending expertise. The two divisions remain distinct – each with its own underwriting and operational teams – but this structure means brokers can have the right conversations with the right people, without barriers, and with the full backing of HTB’s lending teams.

“Lorenzo has been instrumental in the growth of the bridging division, and I personally want to thank him for all of his efforts and wish him the best.”