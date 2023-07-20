HTB appoints Glasgow as specialist sales director

Specialist lender Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB) has appointed Andrea Glasgow (pictured) as the sales director for specialist mortgages.

In her role, Glasgow will oversee all aspects of the sales process, which covers broker relationships, origination of new business and management of pipeline cases.

The lender said Glasgow will be a “single point of contact and consistency across sales and origination”.

The role will include her current remit as head of new business alongside her responsibility as sales director, and will cover the management of existing business development managers (BDM).

Glasgow has worked at the company for just over a year as head of new business and before that was national distribution manager at Glenhawk.

Prior to that she worked at HTB for around three years in various roles including BDM and business development director.

She has also worked as a BDM at Castle Trust for around three years and spent nearly nine years at Barclays.

Chris Daly, managing director, specialist mortgages at HTB, said: “I am excited to announce Andrea as our new sales director.

“She is a very well-respected individual within our industry and is experienced in running high-performing sales teams as well as originating deals across the full spectrum of residential and semi-commercial specialist property investment lending.”

He added: “This move means that Andrea continues to support new business enquiries, pipeline progression and originations, so providing consistency in leadership and decision-making, cementing our broker-led model.

“Andrea has an excellent track record and I’m sure she will use all her considerable skills to mould her team to meet the needs of our specialist lending brokers and their customers.”

Glasgow said: “I’m thrilled with my new role, managing all aspects of the sales team to help deliver consistent leadership and decision making for our broker partners.

“HTB is fortunate to have an array of talented individuals who put the introducer and their customer first and so my new role will seek to harness those talents to ensure HTB is at the forefront of the professional property investor lending landscape.”