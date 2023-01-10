HTB appoints Satchell as bridging finance head

Specialist lender Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB) has hired Lorenzo Satchell (pictured) as its head of sales for its bridging division.

In the newly-created role, Satchell will oversee the sales team, which includes growing the headcount, and drive short-term bridging finance originations through the broker market.

He joins from Together where he worked for around seven years, most recently as a specialist key account manager for London and South.

Prior to that, he was director at First 4 Bridging for over a year and before that was divisional sales manager at Blemain Group for nearly six years, which is now know as Together.

Satchell also worked as head of national accounts for Money Partners for around a year and has also held roles at Just Mortgage, The London Mortgage Group and Kensington Mortgages to name a few.

HTB making changes to its team

Jamie Jolly, bridging director at HTB, said: “I’m incredibly pleased to welcome Lorenzo to HTB. We wanted someone with an exceptional level of experience, who really understands the broker community and has incredibly strong relationships with the key introducers who operate within the space and we’ve got that in Lorenzo.

“I have personally always admired Lorenzo as a person, his approach and work ethic as well as his standing within the market. He is someone who will really bolster the team, will add massive value across all of our functions and is brilliant at communication and accountability.

He continued: “It’s a massive tick for me and I am hugely enthused and excited to witness Lorenzo stamp his own mark on the sales function and boost our relationships with our partners.”

Satchell said: “I am excited to be joining HTB and being reunited with Jamie Jolly – I very much enjoyed working with him closely in the past and am looking forward to continuing where we left off.

“The bank has truly developed their bridging proposition over the past year and I hope we can bang our drum even more going into 2023 – we’ll certainly have plenty of success to talk about. I look forward to being out on the road from day one, talking to our key partners about our bridging proposition.”

HTB has recently been making changes to its team, with Louisa Sedgwick departing the firm at the end of last year.

It also hired Barney Iles as lending director within its development finance team and appointed Chris Daly as managing director of specialist mortgages.