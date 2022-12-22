Louisa Sedgwick to leave HTB

Louisa Sedgwick (pictured) will depart Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB) at the end of the year after what the lender has called a “strategic review”.

Sedgwick joined HTB in October last year as deputy managing director for specialist mortgages and was promoted to managing director for specialist mortgages in January this year.

In November, HTB appointed Chris Daly as managing director for specialist mortgages while Sedgwick stayed on within the business as managing director and part of the commercial leadership team.

Sedgwick has worked in the financial services sector for 30 years, starting her career in 1992 as head of key accounts at Bradford and Bingley. Other previous employers include Vida and Leeds Building Society.

Charles McDowell, chief commercial officer at HTB, said: “Louisa has done a great job for us and leaves the bank on very friendly terms. We thank her for all her hard work and valuable contribution. We wish her every success in her future career.”