Commercial Finance

Louisa Sedgwick to leave HTB

by:
  • 22/12/2022
Louisa Sedgwick to leave HTB
Louisa Sedgwick (pictured) will depart Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB) at the end of the year after what the lender has called a “strategic review”.

Sedgwick joined HTB in October last year as deputy managing director for specialist mortgages and was promoted to managing director for specialist mortgages in January this year. 

In November, HTB appointed Chris Daly as managing director for specialist mortgages while Sedgwick stayed on within the business as managing director and part of the commercial leadership team. 

Sedgwick has worked in the financial services sector for 30 years, starting her career in 1992 as head of key accounts at Bradford and Bingley. Other previous employers include Vida and Leeds Building Society. 

Charles McDowell, chief commercial officer at HTB, said: “Louisa has done a great job for us and leaves the bank on very friendly terms. We thank her for all her hard work and valuable contribution. We wish her every success in her future career.” 

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

