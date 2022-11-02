You are here: Home - News -

HTB hires Chris Daly as specialist mortgages MD

  • 02/11/2022
Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB) has appointed Chris Daly as managing director of its specialist mortgages division, taking over from Louisa Sedgwick.

Daly was most recently head of origination and real estate finance at Secure Trust Bank, leading the formation and development of the Midlands and South origination team.

He worked at the firm for around three years, initially joining as relationship director of real estate finance.

Prior to that, he was a relationship manager as part of the real estate finance team at Metro Bank for over a year and also spent four years at Lloyds Banking Group in a variety of banking roles.

As managing director for specialist mortgages, Daly will be responsible for “driving the business forward and maintaining the strong growth and risk management discipline” within the division, according to HTB.

Daly takes over from Louisa Sedgwick, who remains at the firm as a managing director and part of the commercial leadership team.

 

‘HTB…well set to manage challenges’

Daly said: “I’m excited by this new opportunity and look forward to building on the excellent work of Louisa and her team. While the property finance market is undergoing a period of readjustment at the present time, HTB’s proposition is built on flexibility of approach and quick decision making and is well set to manage any challenges ahead.

“I’m very much looking forward to spearheading HTB’s specialist mortgage division and meeting the ambitious targets in place for 2023 and beyond.”

Charles McDowell, chief commercial director at HTB, added: “Louisa and her team have done a fantastic job making our specialist mortgage division a leading light in the market and I’m looking forward to the exciting things to come with both Chris and Louisa as part of the bank’s senior team.”

 

HTB on hiring spree

HTB has been growing its team in recent months, hiring Rob Syrett and Jason Wilmot as lending directors in its development finance division; Uliana Kuzmis joining as its deputy managing director; and John Archbold being appointed as head of portfolio management.

