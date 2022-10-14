Hampshire Trust Bank recruits development finance lending directors

Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB) has appointed Rob Syrett (pictured, right) and Jason Wilmot (pictured, left) as lending directors within its development finance division.

Syrett joins from United Trust Bank, where he worked for six years, most recently as senior manager within the property development team. Before this, he was a restructuring manager at Dunbar Assets/Zurich Insurance for five years and prior to that, worked at Singer and Friedlander for 10 years.

Syrett has experience in providing SME house builders and developers with finance, land purchase bridges and development exit loans with deals ranging from £1m to £30m.

Wilmot joins from Paragon Development Finance, where he was a relationship director for two years. He worked in the same role at Alternative Bridging Corporation from 2019 to 2020.

Before this, Wilmot worked at RBS/Natwest Group for 16 years where he managed a portfolio of clients in the property development and investment sector.

Syrett and Wilmot will report into Neil Leitch, commercial director – development finance.

A new direction for HTB

Syrett said the appointment was a “great opportunity to join a forward-thinking lender” that was making its mark in the development finance space.

He added: “As a business, it is heading in a new direction, with an improved product range, backed up by competitive rates. This combination makes HTB an extremely attractive proposition and I’m delighted to be part of a growing team which is already packed with vast amounts of experience.”

Wilmot said it felt like an “opportune time” to be joining HTB.

“I was attracted to the bank by its strong reputation in the market and its medium to long-term growth aspirations. I look forward to working with and supporting both new and existing clients going forward,” he added.

Leitch said: “At HTB, we have an unquenchable thirst for quality people – you can never have enough. Both Jason and Rob have considerable and invaluable experience across property-related specialist lending.

“Their excellence is only matched by our desire to become the pre-eminent lending partner for SME developers throughout the UK.”

It’s been a busy Autumn for HTB, on Tuesday, Mortgage Solutions reported that the bank had joined the Association of Short-Term Lenders (ASTL).