HTB promotes Satchell to new bridging role

by:
  • 12/09/2023
HTB promotes Satchell to new bridging role
Lorenzo Satchell has been promoted as sales director for bridging finance at Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB).

Satchell (pictured) has more than three decades of experience within property finance, and joined HTB at the start of the year as head of sales for bridging. He has worked for a host of specialist lenders and packagers during his career, including 15 years at Together where he was most recently specialist key account manager for London and the South East.

HTB said his promotion was a recognition of the leadership shown by Satchell since joining the lender, as well as the performance of the sales team under him, with origination levels well above target.

The new role will see Satchell responsible for managing the sales team as well as overseeing all originations and intermediary business partners.

Jamie Jolly, director of bridging at HTB, said Satchell continued to impress with an “astonishing work ethic” as well as his “know-how and guile”.

Satchell added: “2023 has been a whirlwind of a year so far and I couldn’t be happier with how much the bridging channel has achieved in such a short space of time. In addition to my existing duties, my new role includes providing focus on strategic values, both within the bank and our key business partners.”

