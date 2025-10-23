Masthaven Finance obtains £100m funding line from Macquarie

Masthaven Finance has secured an initial £100m funding line from Macquarie Group through its commodities and global markets business.

The lender said there was scope for further increases in funding, and the new facility would support its bridging and secured loan products as well as an expansion of its mortgage range.

This will allow Masthaven Finance to offer more purchase and remortgage options within its first charge owner-occupied and buy-to-let (BTL) products.

This is the lender’s fifth institutional funding line.

Andrew Bloom (pictured), chief executive of Masthaven Finance, said: “Securing this initial £100m facility is a significant milestone for Masthaven and reflects both the strength of our lending model and the growing demand for flexible, specialist finance solutions. We are very much looking forward to working with the team from Macquarie.

“The deal further highlights the growing confidence in Masthaven Finance’s strategy, as we continue to strengthen our position as a true specialist lender, supporting borrowers under-served by the mainstream mortgage market.”

Sarah Milne, managing director at Macquarie, added: “We are pleased to announce the close of this new facility with Masthaven Finance, reflecting Macquarie’s ability to develop flexible, client-driven financing structures for specialist non-bank financial lenders in the UK mortgage market.

“We look forward to working with Masthaven Finance as they continue to expand their mortgage offering to borrowers across the UK.”

Last month, the lender lowered bridging rates and updated its products.