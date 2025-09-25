Create Account
user.first_name
Menu

Bridging

Masthaven Finance reduces bridging rates and makes product enhancements

Masthaven Finance reduces bridging rates and makes product enhancements
Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
September 25, 2025
Updated:
September 25, 2025
Specialist finance lender Masthaven Finance has lowered its bridging rates and made a series of product enhancements.

First charge regulated residential bridging will decrease to 0.84% up to 65% loan to value (LTV), 0.89% up to 70% LTV, and 0.99% up to 75% LTV.

For large regulated bridging loans for borrowers with clean credit and facilities exceeding £750,000, rates will be priced from 0.79% up to 60% LTV and 0.84% up to 70% LTV.

Furthermore, the minimum rate on both regulated and non-regulated loans below £100,000 has been lowered to 0.99%, down from 1.09% for regulated loans and 1.04% for non-regulated bridging loans.

The lender said it would consider renovation and light development works on semi-commercial property.

Masthaven has also lowered its development exit product, which is available where works are 100% complete, from 0.99% to 0.89%.

Sponsored

Five benefits of buying property through a limited company

Sponsored by BM Solutions

Jim Baker, sales director at Masthaven Finance, said: “These updates demonstrate Masthaven Finance’s commitment to giving brokers genuinely competitive products that meet the needs of today’s clients.

“We’ve sharpened our pricing to ensure we’re strong in the non-regulated space, and we’re building a clear edge in refurbishment lending – areas where speed, flexibility and fair pricing really make the difference.”

Earlier this year, Spring Finance’s chief executive Andrew Bloom completed the acquisition of Masthaven, combining the two firms, with the merged entity operating as Masthaven Finance.

The company offers personalised bridging loans, development finance, secured loans and specialist remortgages.

The firm has gone on to join the Bridging & Development Lenders Association (BDLA) and the National Association of Commercial Finance Brokers (NACFB), alongside adding two business development managers (BDMs) to its team.

Related
View All

Bridging

Castle Trust Bank adds light refurbishment with drawdowns bridging deal

Castle Trust Bank adds light refurbishment with drawdowns bridging deal

Bridging

Tab passes £500m in loan redemptions

Tab passes £500m in loan redemptions

September 24, 2025

Bridging

FOLK2FOLK hires Chung as new CEO

FOLK2FOLK hires Chung as new CEO

September 23, 2025

Bridging

Sancus Lending makes senior hires and relocates to larger Manchester office

Sancus Lending makes senior hires and relocates to larger Manchester office

View All
Tags:
bridging
development finance
light development
Masthaven
product enhancement
rate cut
regulated bridging
renovation
unregulated bridging

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/