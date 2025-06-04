Masthaven Finance joins NACFB as patron member

Specialist lender Masthaven Finance has joined the National Association of Commercial Finance Brokers (NACFB) as a patron member.

Masthaven Finance, which came back to the market earlier this year when it was acquired and combined with Spring Finance, said this was a “significant milestone in its return to the market as a specialist lender”.

The firm said it offers a “comprehensive suite of bridging, commercial, and development finance products designed to meet the complex and evolving needs of today’s property and business finance landscape”.

Jim Baker, sales director for bridging and development at Masthaven Finance, said: “We are delighted to be joining the NACFB community no longer as a bank, but as a true specialist property finance lender.

“Masthaven has always been big on building trusted relationships and delivering on our promises and we look forward to once again supporting NACFB members by helping their clients secure funding with confidence, even in complex or time-sensitive situations.

“Our goal is simple: to be responsive, reliable, and easy to deal with, and that’s exactly what our specialist lending proposition is designed to do.”

Jim Higginbotham, CEO of the NACFB, said: “Welcoming Masthaven back to the NACFB community is a feather in our cap. I’m certain our members will value Masthaven’s commitment to supporting not only the intermediary channel but commercial borrowers across the UK property market.”

Masthaven Finance announced that it would withdraw from the UK banking market in 2020 over the next two years following a strategic review.

In 2023, former chief executive Andrew Bloom had the opportunity to buy the remaining assets of Masthaven, with the transaction going through in 2024.

Bloom was the founder, majority shareholder and chief executive of Masthaven Group and Masthaven Bank from 2005 to 2020 and then sold his controlling stake and stepped down as chief executive in 2020.

Relaunching earlier this year as a combined entity with Spring Finance, the firm has gone on to join the Bridging & Development Lenders Association (BDLA) and hire Tony Grillo and Gary Melville as business development managers (BDMs).