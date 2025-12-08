West One Loans hires trio to short-term division

West One Loans has made three additional hires to its short-term division to boost new business across bridging, development and commercial products.

Alan Collins will take on the role of field-based business development manager (BDM) for the South West and Wales, the second in the area, while Parit Shah and Josh Newbould will become telephone BDMs.

Shah will serve a key London region, also covering Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire, while Newbould will cover East London, Kent and Essex.

Collins was most recently a BDM at Affirmative Finance. Before that, he was a relationship manager at Roma Finance.

Shah was most recently a mortgage adviser at The Loans Engine, and before that worked at Enterprise.

Newbould was a commercial mortgage consultant at Omega Commercial Solutions for around three years.

West One Loans said the additions to its short-term division extended its investment in the business development team over the past few months.

Jez Quinn, head of sales for short-term finance at West One Loans, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Alan, Parit, and Josh to the team. Alan has been operating in the South West for a number of years, and now with a market-leading proposition to work with, I’m looking forward to us growing our presence in such an important region.

“Parit joins us as a TBDM in one of our key London regions, Parit’s skills and experience will complement an already very well-established region for us. I’m also excited about the energy and enthusiasm Josh brings to the table, which will help us deliver great value for our intermediary clients.”