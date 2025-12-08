Create Account
user.first_name
Menu

Bridging

West One Loans hires trio to short-term division

West One Loans hires trio to short-term division
Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
December 8, 2025
Updated:
December 8, 2025
West One Loans has made three additional hires to its short-term division to boost new business across bridging, development and commercial products.

Alan Collins will take on the role of field-based business development manager (BDM) for the South West and Wales, the second in the area, while Parit Shah and Josh Newbould will become telephone BDMs.

Shah will serve a key London region, also covering Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire, while Newbould will cover East London, Kent and Essex.

Collins was most recently a BDM at Affirmative Finance. Before that, he was a relationship manager at Roma Finance.

Shah was most recently a mortgage adviser at The Loans Engine, and before that worked at Enterprise.

Newbould was a commercial mortgage consultant at Omega Commercial Solutions for around three years.

Big Autumn Budget Debate – what the Budget means for brokers and the economy
Sponsored

Aldermore Insights with Jon Cooper: Edition 4 – Budget 2025: Landlords feel the heat, brokers to steer the market

Sponsored by Aldermore

West One Loans said the additions to its short-term division extended its investment in the business development team over the past few months.

Jez Quinn, head of sales for short-term finance at West One Loans, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Alan, Parit, and Josh to the team. Alan has been operating in the South West for a number of years, and now with a market-leading proposition to work with, I’m looking forward to us growing our presence in such an important region.

“Parit joins us as a TBDM in one of our key London regions, Parit’s skills and experience will complement an already very well-established region for us. I’m also excited about the energy and enthusiasm Josh brings to the table, which will help us deliver great value for our intermediary clients.”

Related
View All

Bridging

Hope Capital Property Finance teams up with Gunnercooke Scotland to add no legal upfront undertaking

Hope Capital Property Finance teams up with Gunnercooke Scotland to add no upfront legal undertaking

Bridging

Together closes £200m securitisation of bridging and term mortgages

Together closes £200m securitisation of bridging and term mortgages

December 5, 2025

Bridging

HTB brings on Burwood as BDM for East Anglia

HTB brings on Burwood as BDM for East Anglia

December 4, 2025

Bridging

The packager advantage and why using one can make all the difference – Jones

The packager advantage and why using one can make all the difference – Jones

View All
Tags:
appointment
bridging
commercial mortgages
develoment finance
recruitment
West One Loans

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/