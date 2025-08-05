West One Loans expands bridging and development teams with four hires

West One Loans has made four key appointments across its bridging and development finance divisions to strengthen its short-term lending proposition.

In development finance, Shaheel Tulsidas, who brings over 10 years of financial services experience to the role, has joined as lending director.

In his most recent role at Invest & Fund, where he served for nearly seven years, Tulsidas was the director of development finance. There, he led funding initiatives through existing lender networks and drove new business growth to expand residential property lending in the alternative finance sector. He also built strategic relationships with ultra-high-net-worth individuals, family offices, and institutional investors.

Sam Tibbins has also joined the development finance team as senior portfolio manager.

Tibbins has almost a decade’s worth of experience in property finance and was associate director of origination at Shojin Property Partners for four years before joining West One Loans.

Boost for bridging

In bridging finance, Christian Gugolz has joined as regional account manager.

Gugolz will support brokers based in region one, which comprises London, Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire. He brings business development expertise in the financial services sector to the role, and most recently served as head of sales at Albatross Lending Group. He has also spent nearly eight years at MT Finance.

Meanwhile, Abul Niloy has taken the role of telephone business development manager (BDM) in the bridging team. Niloy spent two years at Charleston Financial Services.

Jez Quinn, head of sales for short-term finance, said: “Q3 has started exceptionally strongly and the appointments of both Christian and Abul to our team are a statement of intent as we cement our place as the go-to lender in bridging finance. Both bring extensive experience, and I can’t wait for them to get started.”

Guy Murray, co-head of short-term finance at West One Loans, added: “Shaheel has evidenced his ability to build strategic funding relationships and scale operations at the highest level, while Sam’s investment knowledge gives us a strong competitive advantage.”

Last month, West One Loans expanded into the commercial mortgage market with a product pilot with a select group of brokers.