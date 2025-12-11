Create Account
user.first_name
Menu

Bridging

Morpheus Lending secures £100m senior funding line from Pollen Street Capital

Morpheus Lending secures £100m senior funding line from Pollen Street Capital
Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
December 11, 2025
Updated:
December 11, 2025
Morpheus Lending has secured a £110m senior funding line with alternative asset manager Pollen Street Capital.

The lender said the funding line would “enable further growth and scale to support even more property professionals, landlords and SMEs across the UK”.

Morpheus Lending was launched in 2025 and has built a digital-only bridging platform “centred on speed and efficiency”.

The lender provides unregulated bridging loans up to £1.5m in England and Wales across residential, semi-commercial and commercial properties.

Speaking to this publication earlier this year, the firm said it was targeting £10m per month by year end, and it was also looking to bring out buy-to-let (BTL) and commercial term products later this year so it can do the bridge and exit.

Matt Mawdesley, Morpheus Lending’s CEO and founder, said: “This marks a significant step in our journey as we look to build on our early momentum. For Morpheus to get this level of considerable backing from a quality operator such as Pollen Street to accelerate our growth is a testament not just to the team, but to the product and platform we have already built.”

Big Autumn Budget Debate – what the Budget means for brokers and the economy
Sponsored

Aldermore Insights with Jon Cooper: Edition 4 – Budget 2025: Landlords feel the heat, brokers to steer the market

Sponsored by Aldermore

He added: “As we look to continue scaling our tech-first approach to specialist lending, we are excited for the future and the foundations this facility provides. As we enter 2026, we will be focusing on sustainable and safe growth, further technology enhancements, new products and an ever-evolving approach to genuinely solving customer and broker problems. We can’t wait for the next chapter.”

James Bevans, investment director at Pollen Street Capital, commented: “Morpheus has assembled an incredibly experienced and well-rounded senior team and executive board. We are thrilled to be on the growth journey with them and look forward to a mutually beneficial relationship over the long term, as they continue to leverage technology and human experience to provide the best possible service for their customers.”

Related
View All

Bridging

Streambank simplifies bridging range

StreamBank simplifies bridging range

Bridging

Bridging brokers reveal optimism for 2026 with eyes on rebridging as top opportunity

Bridging brokers reveal optimism for 2026 with eyes on rebridging as top opportunity

December 9, 2025

Bridging

West One Loans hires trio to short-term division

West One Loans hires trio to short-term division

December 8, 2025

Bridging

Hope Capital Property Finance teams up with Gunnercooke Scotland to add no legal upfront undertaking

Hope Capital Property Finance teams up with Gunnercooke Scotland to add no upfront legal undertaking

View All
Tags:
bridging
funding
growth
Morpheus Lending
Pollen Street Capital

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/