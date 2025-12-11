Morpheus Lending secures £100m senior funding line from Pollen Street Capital

Morpheus Lending has secured a £110m senior funding line with alternative asset manager Pollen Street Capital.

The lender said the funding line would “enable further growth and scale to support even more property professionals, landlords and SMEs across the UK”.

Morpheus Lending was launched in 2025 and has built a digital-only bridging platform “centred on speed and efficiency”.

The lender provides unregulated bridging loans up to £1.5m in England and Wales across residential, semi-commercial and commercial properties.

Speaking to this publication earlier this year, the firm said it was targeting £10m per month by year end, and it was also looking to bring out buy-to-let (BTL) and commercial term products later this year so it can do the bridge and exit.

Matt Mawdesley, Morpheus Lending’s CEO and founder, said: “This marks a significant step in our journey as we look to build on our early momentum. For Morpheus to get this level of considerable backing from a quality operator such as Pollen Street to accelerate our growth is a testament not just to the team, but to the product and platform we have already built.”

He added: “As we look to continue scaling our tech-first approach to specialist lending, we are excited for the future and the foundations this facility provides. As we enter 2026, we will be focusing on sustainable and safe growth, further technology enhancements, new products and an ever-evolving approach to genuinely solving customer and broker problems. We can’t wait for the next chapter.”

James Bevans, investment director at Pollen Street Capital, commented: “Morpheus has assembled an incredibly experienced and well-rounded senior team and executive board. We are thrilled to be on the growth journey with them and look forward to a mutually beneficial relationship over the long term, as they continue to leverage technology and human experience to provide the best possible service for their customers.”