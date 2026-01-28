Morpheus Lending makes Grimes group chairperson

Morpheus Lending has made Gerald Grimes its group chair, a broadening of his role at the lender.

Grimes (pictured) initially joined as a non-executive director last year, and before that, he was director of Finoptis for around two years.

Prior to that, he was the group CEO of Together for around four years. Before that, he worked at PCF Bank, Macquarie Group and Thinksmart, to name a few.

Morpheus Lending was launched in 2025 and is a digital-only bridging platform. It offers bridging loans up to £2m in England and Wales across residential, semi-commercial and commercial properties.

Using its technology and customer-driven approach, deals can complete in as little as three days and the number of brokers on the platform is “scaling significantly”.

The firm recently confirmed a £100m senior funding facility with Pollen Street Capital.

Sponsored First-time buyer knowledge gaps – and where brokers can help Sponsored by Aldermore

Matt Mawdesley, Morpheus Lending’s CEO and founder, said: “Gerald has been supporting us for a while now, and this planned expansion of his role as the business continues to mature and grow is a huge positive for us all. He brings many years of experience in the financial services sector and will continue to be a key part of our senior leadership team and wider board as we look to the future.”

Lee Jones, Morpheus Lending’s co-founder, added: “Gerald has been a fantastic addition to the team. His experience and insight of the sector will be invaluable as we look to scale even further. The ability to attract such talent is a great example of the platform and infrastructure we have built over the past few years.”

Grimes added: “I have been impressed by the growth journey of Morpheus to date, and the opportunity to get even closer to their future was one I was thrilled to accept. I truly believe we are building something special and can’t wait to see where we can take the business.”