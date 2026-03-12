Cox appointed head of operations at Whitehall along with two BDM hires

Whitehall Lending has hired Chris Cox as its head of operations and appointed two business development managers (BDMs).

Cox has experience in lending operations, procedures and systems across the specialist finance sector, with previous senior roles at Masthaven, Lloyds Bank and Alternative Bridging.

He was most recently at Century Capital as head of portfolio management for around eight months until the lender entered administration in February.

In his role at Whitehall Lending, Cox will be responsible for streamlining the lender’s operational processes, enhancing its service delivery and overseeing the progress of each case.

Further, Jack Hudgkin has been appointed BDM, joining from Brydge Capital, where he was a business development partner.

At Whitehall Lending, he will cover the Southern regions, building relationships with intermediaries in London and the South East.

Shahmoz Rafiq has also been hired as BDM, joining from Market Financial Solutions, which entered administration last month. At Whitehall Lending, he will oversee the Northern regions, bringing experience of broker engagement and deal origination.

Alongside the appointments, Whitehall Lending has brought out a new proposition for brokers, which will see the lender pay intermediaries 100% of the 2% arrangement fee on residential bridging deals under £2m up to 70% loan to value (LTV).

It has also added an automated valuation model (AVM)-only bridging product on loans up to £500,000, with rates from 0.89% per month.

The lender said this product would provide a streamlined completion.

Anthony Bodenstein, managing director of Whitehall Lending, said: “These recruits represent a significant step forward for Whitehall Lending. Chris brings the operational rigour we need to scale efficiently, while Jack and Shahmoz give us experienced, dedicated coverage across the UK.

“Combined with our full 2% arrangement fee offer, we’re sending a clear message: Whitehall Lending is the lender that puts brokers first.”