MSP Capital appoints IT and transformation director as it readies for expansion

Property finance lender MSP Capital has appointed Richard Cargill as its first dedicated IT and transformation director to prepare for the company’s expansion over the next five years.

Cargill (pictured) has joined the firm in the latest move of a 40-year career involving technical and senior managerial roles including at global level.

After beginning his IT career as a technical in companies including HP, IBM, Microsoft and Sun Microsystems, he moved into the financial services sector, where he held senior technology roles at organisations such as American Express, AXA, Aviva and Credit Suisse.

Within the UK, he went on to become chief technology officer for a hedge fund and subsequently undertook several interim leadership roles, including with banking group Close Brothers.

Most recently, he served as global IT director at Advanced Instruments, where he played a key role in supporting the company’s merger and acquisition activity.

His appointment is one of three recent additions to MSP Capital’s top team alongside Ben Arnold, director of property services, and Julie Davies, head of risk and compliance.

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Cargill said: “My priority is to enhance MSP Capital’s growing capability to deploy funds as a principal lender by leveraging market‑leading technology. I’m excited to be part of the team.”

The recent senior hires follow MSP Capital’s launch of a package of lower rates on both development and bridging loans enabled by a landmark £350m in new funding lines agreed last year.

The facility, involving investment partners JPMorgan and Pollen Street Capital, is designed to strengthen the scope for a loan book worth £750m or more by 2030.