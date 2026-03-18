Downing hits £1bn lending milestone

Investment manager Downing Private Credit has hit the £1bn lending milestone, it said yesterday.

The business, which lends both directly and as a wholesaler, said it is well-capitalised and positioned for future growth, with the capital deployed via a diversified funding base.

Park Chandra, partner and head of private credit at the firm, called the milestone a “major achievement”.

“We have scaled our lending sensibly over the years, supporting SME property professionals through both our direct and wholesale lending strategies, while ensuring we deliver attractive and consistent returns for our investors underpinned by an intense focus on credit risk and strong governance,” he said.

The company is seeking to grow its presence in the property-backed finance market.

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Funding housing needs

Downing said its private credit strategy is helping to solve the housing shortage across the UK and Ireland, with around 2,350 properties funded since 2017 and over 500 underlying loans facilitated.

The company focuses on direct and wholesale lending, providing secured senior lending against UK and Irish real estate with durations of 12-36 months.

In its wholesale business, it lends to bridging lenders in the main, but will consider other development lenders who provide access to different segments of the market.

Its property finance division lends to experienced developers, focusing on delivering residential development and bridging finance. However, it also considers commercial development projects.

The company is a certified B Corp and also invests heavily in renewable energy, healthcare and education.