Sirius Finance grows team with two new recruits

Sirius Finance has announced the continued growth of its team, with the recruitment of two new senior associates.

Richard Crook (pictured) has joined Sirius this month, following the recruitment of Mark Wadmore in July.

With more than 35 years’ experience in banking under his belt, including over 20 years working with SMEs, Crook has a strong understanding of the challenges faced by small businesses in raising finance.

Meanwhile, Wadmore has been part of the mortgage lending community for more than 20 years, working for some of the country’s largest brokerages and arranging loans for high-net-worth (HNW) clients.

Specialist lending sector expertise

His core expertise is in the specialist lending sector, arranging loans with private banks and boutique lenders, as well as buy-to-let (BTL) mortgages, bridging loans, self-build, commercial lending and expat mortgages.

Rob Jupp, group chief executive of Sirius Finance, said: “With the economic landscape becoming more complex, there’s increasing demand from clients who need more bespoke finance solutions, guided by experts they can trust.

“At Sirius, we are growing to meet this demand with a continued commitment to promoting diversity and operating in the most environmentally sustainable way possible.

“I’m delighted that Richard and Mark have joined our expanding team and I look forward to working with them as we build upon our ongoing success.

“These additions give us a record number of advisers since we started the business eight years ago and sets us up perfectly to take advantage of the increased market activity generated by a lower-interest-rate environment.”

Next chapter

Crook said: “Since first meeting the Sirius team in London, I have already been made to feel ‘one of the family’.

“I am very excited for the next chapter of my career and look forward to sharing success with the Sirius and Brightstar Teams.”

Wadmore explained: “There are so many opportunities to structure specialist lending solutions for clients with a variety of lenders, and the strong brand and reputation that Sirius has within the market means that we’re able to get deals over the line that many other brokers can’t.

“I’m looking [forward] to working with the great team to continue to grow the business.”