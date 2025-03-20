InterBay adds three to sales team

InterBay, part of OSB Group, has enhanced its broker support with three appointments to its sales team.

InterBay has hired two specialist finance account managers (SFAMs) and a dedicated office business development manager (BDM).

Matthew Butt will be an SFAM covering Greater London, while Nick O’Leary has moved from OSB Group brands Precise and KFRI to join InterBay as an SFAM for East Anglia.

Josh Williams has been made office BDM after being promoted from the broker liaison team.

All three have combined experience of 35 years in financial services.

Marc Callaghan, head of commercial lending at InterBay, said: “With a firm focus on strengthening the sales support we offer to our commercial clients both in the field and from the office, these key appointments mean we are really well-placed to meet the specialist demands within the commercial market.

“We know that property investors are seeking different routes to add value to their portfolios, with many diversifying into commercial and semi-commercial sectors, and that’s where we can provide our expertise and knowledge.”

Callaghan added: “Alongside these sales appointments, we’ve also increased support in our dedicated commercial underwriting and servicing teams, meaning we’re consistently delivering great levels of service and decision-making and ensuring our support is holistic throughout the broker and client journey.”

OSB Group published its results this month, showing InterBay completed originations of £446.8m in 2024, a 10% lift on the year before.