Specialist Finance Academy reopens with new partner Brilliant Solutions

The Specialist Finance Academy (SFA), founded by Kim McGinley, reopened on 2 July, with Brilliant Solutions as its partner.

The academy will aim to support brokers in building their specialist lending knowledge. Brilliant Solutions is the first mortgage club to officially collaborate with the SFA and will help drive its mission of simplifying specialist finance and raise industry standards through practical support.

Michael Craig, managing director of Brilliant Solutions, said: “We’re incredibly excited to be partnering with the Specialist Finance Academy (SFA) and especially proud to be the first mortgage club to do so.

“At Brilliant Solutions, we’ve always believed that broker education is the foundation of better outcomes for clients, especially in the specialist lending sector, and it’s clear that SFA shares those same values.

“A huge credit goes to Kim for the brilliant work she’s done in building this academy. It’s a fantastic platform that’s already making a real difference. This partnership is a natural fit, and we’re proud to support brokers together in raising standards across the industry.”

The SFA was founded by specialist broker and business owner McGinley, who created it to give brokers the tools, knowledge and support needed to expand into the specialist finance sector.

Education delivered by the academy is led by George Sanford, director of education.

There are two tiers to the SFA’s membership, Core and Pro, allowing brokers to choose the level of support they need.

McGinley (pictured) said: “The academy exists to cut through the noise.

“We know the pain points. Brokers feel overwhelmed, undertrained, and unsure how to place complex deals. We are here to change that. The partnership with Brilliant Solutions is a proud moment because their values mirror ours. They care about brokers, they care about outcomes, and they get it. Together, we are creating something that really moves the dial.”