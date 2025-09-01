Knowledge Bank partners with Specialist Finance Academy

Knowledge Bank has entered a partnership with the Specialist Finance Academy to support brokers in the sector.

This will give brokers access to Knowledge Bank’s mortgage criteria search system as they benefit from training from the academy.

The firm said this would allow brokers to work with specialist lenders and see if deals fit, even if they do not have a business development manager (BDM) or account manager contact.

Knowledge Bank’s Notify tool will also allow brokers to send case enquiries directly to lenders.

Shane Chawatama (pictured), sales director at Knowledge Bank, said: “The Specialist Finance Academy is a timely and valuable initiative for brokers looking to deepen their understanding of an increasingly complex market. While sourcing systems like ours provide critical support, there’s no substitute for knowledge. The academy will empower brokers to deliver even greater value to their clients.”

Kim McGinley, founder of the Specialist Finance Academy, added: “This partnership just makes sense. We’re here to help brokers say yes to more clients – and having Knowledge Bank alongside us gives our members a real advantage.”

The Specialist Finance Academy reopened in July with Brilliant Solutions as its partner.