YBS Commercial updates semi-commercial and BTL ranges

Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
September 10, 2025
Updated:
September 10, 2025
YBS Commercial has made a number of criteria and pricing changes to its semi-commercial range and updated rates in its buy-to-let (BTL) range to “support portfolio landlords and investors".

On the semi-commercial side, the firm is increasing the loan to value (LTV) to 75%, up from 70% previously.

The firm has also added a new product up to 55% LTV on a five-year fixed term with a 2% fee priced at 5.5%.

This gives borrowers the choice of a five-year fixed rate at 65% LTV with a 2% fee and a rate of 5.9% and 6.25% at 75% LTV with the same fee and term.

The maximum loan size for its semi-commercial range has also increased to £5m per property – previously £5m per loan – which it said will allow investors to borrow more.

In its BTL range, which is aimed at corporate BTL customers, pricing starts at 4.35% for a five-year fixed rate up to 65% LTV with a 5% fee.

YBS Commercial said this would give investors the chance to benefit from a better rate by paying a higher fee upfront.

Angela Norman, managing director at YBS Commercial Mortgages, said: “We’re so pleased to offer a number of changes across our product range, incorporating new options for investors with part-residential, part-commercial assets who rely on diversified income streams, including a competitive new low-LTV product, as well as supporting those with a smaller deposit and those looking to borrow more.

“Our new buy-to-let product also expands the choice we can offer landlords looking to pay more upfront and benefit longer term from a lower rate.

“Each of these changes demonstrate how we’re listening to broker feedback, underlining our commitment to serving the commercial market in the best way possible, making improvements [that] benefit our brokers and customers wherever we can.”

