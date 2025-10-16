Roma Finance makes two senior appointments

Specialist lender Roma Finance has made two appointments to its senior team.

Richard Wilfan has been hired as senior business development manager (BDM) for the North, and Joshua O’Leary has been appointed senior relationship manager for the South.

Roma said the appointments were part of its strategy to double its loan book by 2026.

Wilfan has 17 years of experience in specialist finance, having worked at Together for eight years, joining the administration team before progressing to team leader and underwriter. He then joined Goldentree, where he was BDM for nine years.

O’Leary has worked in real estate finance for five years, and was previously director of development and structured finance at brokerage Mackenzie Byrne. While in the role, he focused on ground-up residential projects and structured deals involving senior lenders and third-party equity.

Michael Allison, commercial director at Roma Finance, said: “2025 has been an exceptional year for us, with record-breaking months and multiple product launches.

“Strengthening our commercial team is key to supporting our customers and brokers, as well as ensuring our ambitious, transparent targets are achieved through a talent-driven sales strategy.”

Wilfan added: “I’m excited to join Roma Finance at such a pivotal time for the business. The team’s focus on innovation and delivering strong outcomes for brokers and their customers aligns perfectly with my experience and approach, and I look forward to contributing to the company’s continued growth.”

So far this year, Roma Finance has expanded its product offering, secured additional funding lines and increased its loan book to £250m.