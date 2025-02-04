Roma Finance secures £100m funding line from NatWest to ‘significantly scale’ loan book

Specialist lender Roma Finance has secured a £100m funding line from NatWest to “significantly scale its loan book”.

Roma Finance said the funding line would increase its total lending capacity to around £400m, which would fortify its position in the bridging and buy-to-let (BTL) markets.

The firm added that the funding line would bolster its ability to “meet the evolving needs of brokers and property investors, providing flexible and competitive finance options in a fast-moving industry”.

Scott Marshall (pictured), managing director of Roma Finance, said: “This additional funding from NatWest marks a pivotal moment for Roma Finance, our customers and broker partners. As the demand for specialist finance continues to increase, this facility equips us with the resources to support more customers in achieving their property goals.

“Our relationship with NatWest is instrumental in our growth strategy, and we are excited to expand our offering in the bridging and buy-to-let sectors.”

George Ross, managing director and head of speciality finance at NatWest, added: “We have been watching Roma’s impressive growth over the past few years and we are delighted to provide the team with this new funding line, enabling them to continue to scale their operations and meet the increasing demand from brokers and property investors.

Sponsored How the housing landscape is set to shift Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

“Our collaboration with Roma Finance is built on the shared values of supporting customers to thrive through customer-focused lending and innovation.”

Roma Finance recently restructured its proposition following a product review into the Flow, Grow and Pro ranges. Flow covers its bridging products, while Grow includes its development finance deals.

The lender’s Pro range, which was launched in January, offers development and long-term BTL financing.

Earlier this year, Roma Finance obtained a £2m increase of its funding line with the Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA) to create jobs and build homes.