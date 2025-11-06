Catalyst announces promotions in underwriting team

Specialist lender Catalyst Property Finance has restructured its underwriting team with promotions and a new role.

The lender has introduced a key risk management role, with Martyn Balsom (pictured, left) taking on the new position of risk and audit analyst. He has worked with Catalyst Property Finance for six years and was previously a senior underwriter.

In his new role, Balsom will be the point of contact for all risk-related queries across new business and underwriting teams. He will be responsible for reviewing ongoing enquiries, maintaining a robust control environment and adhering to policies and procedures.

Catalyst Property Finance has also promoted underwriter Aaron Deo (pictured, right) to underwriting manager. He has worked for the lender for seven years and will take on the responsibility of the department’s operations, focusing on the efficient processing of applications.

He will also be the main contact for process-related queries.

Lastly, Dan Burden (pictured, middle right) has been promoted to senior underwriter after four and a half years with the lender.

Matt Gillon (pictured, middle left), underwriting director at Catalyst, said: “I am excited to announce these pivotal changes within the underwriting department. We are building on solid foundations, and this new structure is designed to support the department’s future growth. Martyn, Dan, and Aaron have consistently demonstrated dedication and excellence.

“Their promotions and new responsibilities are integral to realising the fantastic opportunities ahead for both our current and future staff. We congratulate the three of them and look forward to this new chapter for Catalyst.”

Balsom added: “I’ve been part of the Catalyst team for many years and have seen it change and grow into what it is today. I still enjoy working here and am looking forward to this new opportunity, which will allow me to pass down my years of experience to a new generation of lending professionals.”

Deo said: “I’m really pleased to be starting my new position as underwriting manager here at Catalyst. We have a great team with lots of potential, and I have no doubt that we can accomplish amazing things over the next few years while continuing to strengthen Catalyst’s brand in the bridging space.”

Burden added: “I can’t believe it’s been over four and a half years since I joined Catalyst. The time has gone fast, and I have gained some valuable experience in the bridging world. I’m looking forward to the new opportunities and responsibilities of my new role as we expand our brilliant team. It’s an exciting time for Catalyst.”