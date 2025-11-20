Cumberland BS appoints Glaholm as commercial BDM

The Cumberland Building Society has brought on Martin Glaholm as a commercial business development manager (BDM).

Glaholm brings over 25 years of commercial banking experience to the firm. He was a corporate banking manager at Handelsbanken and has also occupied senior positions at HSBC and Yorkshire Bank.

In his new role at The Cumberland Building Society, Glaholm will be covering the North East and Yorkshire and collaborating with businesses in the hospitality, food and drink, healthcare and professional services sectors.

Scott McKerracher, the mutual’s head of commercial, commented: “We’re thrilled to welcome Martin to The Cumberland’s commercial team. His wealth of experience in commercial banking and deep understanding of local businesses will be invaluable as we continue to grow our reach in the North East and Yorkshire.

“He shares our commitment to our Kinder Banking ethos, putting people first, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact he will have on both the businesses and communities we support.”

Glaholm (pictured) added: “Joining The Cumberland and having the opportunity to work with and support businesses across the North East and Yorkshire is a fantastic opportunity.

“The Cumberland’s approach is something [that] really resonates with me and I’m looking forward to working closely with businesses in the region, building lasting relationships which provide them with support.

“I’m excited to help businesses navigate any challenges they may face, unlock growth opportunities, and make a meaningful difference in the communities they serve.”

Last month, the mutual named Stuart Miller as its incoming CEO, subject to regulatory approval, with Des Moore set to leave the role in 2026.