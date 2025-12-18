Assetz Capital hires two to regional development team

SME lender Assetz Capital has built on its national relationship team with two appointments.

The lender has appointed Matt Hardy (pictured, right) as relationship director for the East of England and Fiaz Ahmed (pictured, left) as the North West business development executive.

Hardy has worked in the sector for 15 years, gaining experience in ground-up development funding, origination and portfolio management. Assetz Capital said Hardy’s understanding of the residential development lifecycle and established professional relationships would support housebuilders in the South East, Midlands and East of England to meet the demand for homes through specialist insight and tailored funding.

Ahmed has more than a decade of experience in property development and relationship management, including the management of a range of residential, mixed-use and commercial projects.

Assetz Capital said Ahmed’s network, comprising developers, architects and property professionals, would make him a trusted partner with the lender’s clients.

Hardy and Ahmed will work with developers, brokers, planners and community stakeholders, with a focus on progressing residential-led developments through guidance, structuring and access to capital.

Andrew Fraser, chief commercial officer at Assetz Capital, said: “Matt and Fiaz both bring deep expertise to the firm, with an ability to design deal structures that work for SME housebuilders at every stage of their growth.

“Strengthening our regional presence ensures we remain embedded in the communities we support, which is something that has always been central to our ability to fund up to 72% loan to gross development value (LTGDV) in every geography.”