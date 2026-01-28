Shawbrook hires trio to boost regional broker support

Shawbrook has made three appointments to its sales team, “strengthening broker and client support nationwide”.

Alan Luther will join as a business development manager (BDM) for the South West and South Wales, supporting retail mortgages across The Mortgage Lender (TML) and Bluestone Mortgages.

He will back residential and buy-to-let (BTL) lending across the region and help brokers secure the best outcomes for their customers.

Luther joins from Keystone Property Finance, where he was a BDM for around four years, and before that, he was a mortgage adviser at ARL Mortgages for around two years. He has also held roles at Accord Mortgages and Newcastle Building Society.

Tim Bennett has been hired as regional development manager in the real estate team covering London and the South. His focus will be on the specialist BTL, commercial and bridging markets.

Bennett was previously at ALTA Capital Finance for around two years as managing director. Before that, he was a director at Empire Commercial Finance for around seven years. He has also worked at Charleston Financial Services and Vantage Finance.

Ian McHoul will join as a relationship director for development finance and help property developers in Scotland.

McHoul previously worked at Cynergy Bank for around two years, and before that, he worked at Royal Bank of Scotland for more than 16 years.

Emma Cox, managing director for real estate at Shawbrook, said: “These appointments reflect our continued commitment to strengthening regional broker and client support across the UK as we invest further in our specialist lending propositions. Alan’s deep understanding of the South West and South Wales markets and his broker-first approach will be invaluable as we support residential and buy-to-let brokers through an increasingly complex lending environment.

“Tim’s experience in real estate and relationship-led lending will ensure brokers across London and the South continue to receive the responsive, high-quality support they need for more complex buy-to-let, commercial and bridging cases.

“In Scotland, Ian’s extensive experience in development finance and his strong relationship focus will help us further support developers as they navigate investment and development opportunities. Together, these appointments reinforce Shawbrook’s focus on local expertise, strong broker relationships and delivering flexible solutions for our partners and clients.”