Why advice still matters more than ever in specialist lending – Berry

In an era of instant decisions, digital journeys and algorithm-led underwriting, it’s easy to assume that advice is becoming less important.

In the specialist lending sector, the opposite is true. As we move through 2026, good advice isn’t being diluted by technology – it’s being amplified by complexity.

Market forecasts continue to point towards further growth in specialist lending this year, driven by borrowers who don’t fit traditional models: credit-impaired clients, older borrowers, portfolio landlords, the self-employed and those with complex income structures. At the same time, up to 90% of all UK mortgage transactions continue to be completed via intermediaries, a powerful reminder that when decisions matter, borrowers still value professional guidance.

Specialist lending is rarely about sourcing the cheapest rate. It’s about understanding context. Credit history, property type, exit strategy, affordability over time and future intentions aren’t simple data inputs – they’re interconnected factors that require interpretation, judgement and experience.

This is where advice proves its worth.

A specialist adviser doesn’t simply place a product; they translate complexity. They understand which lenders will take a pragmatic view, where criteria can flex, and how to present a case so it’s properly assessed rather than automatically declined. In a market where many clients arrive already frustrated by previous rejections, that insight can be the difference between a deal completing or falling apart.

For borrowers, the value of advice is often emotional as well as financial. Many are operating under time pressure or uncertainty. They’re not just looking for funding – they’re seeking clarity, reassurance and confidence that someone understands their wider situation. That human element remains impossible to automate.

Advice also plays a critical role in managing risk. Specialist products can be highly effective when used appropriately, but potentially damaging when misunderstood. A strong adviser ensures clients understand not only what is possible, but what is suitable – balancing opportunity with responsibility. That protects outcomes for the client, safeguards the adviser, and supports the long-term credibility of the sector.

As regulatory focus continues to shift towards consumer outcomes rather than process, the quality of advice becomes even more important. Well-reasoned recommendations, clear explanations and properly documented rationale are no longer optional – they are fundamental to running a sustainable business.

For brokers, advice is also the key differentiator. Transactions can be commoditised; judgement cannot. In an increasingly competitive market, the advisers who thrive will be those who act as problem-solvers and educators, not just intermediaries.

Looking ahead, specialist lending is expected to remain a growing and increasingly important part of the mortgage market in 2026 and beyond. With that growth comes responsibility – but also opportunity.

Because while products will continue to evolve and technology will continue to accelerate, one thing remains constant: when situations are complex, good advice is invaluable.