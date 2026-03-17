MT Finance adds Healy to business development team

MT Finance has appointed Adam Healy to its business development team as a business development manager (BDM).

Healy brings 18 years of experience in the specialist finance sector to the role. He previously worked at Together in several roles, most recently as a roving underwriter, a position he held for nearly four years.

He has experience across sales, completions, underwriting, and relationship management.

At MT Finance, Healy will work with the business development team to support its network of clients and intermediaries. The lender said his appointment built on the lender’s commitment to provide market-leading support and establish itself as a leading specialist lender.

Gareth Lewis, deputy chief executive at MT Finance, said: “We are delighted to welcome Adam Healy to the team. Having spent his entire career in the specialist lending industry, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across multiple facets of the sector.

“He is a great addition, and we have no doubt he will seamlessly fit right in and deliver the excellent service we are known for and that our partners expect of us.”

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Healy (pictured) added: “I am extremely excited to be joining MT Finance. I have always admired their service-first approach and look forward to leveraging my background and skillset to drive forward their effortless every time philosophy.”

Marylen Edwards, MT Finance’s director of mortgages, recently spoke to Specialist Lending Solutions to share the lender’s journey and plans for growth.