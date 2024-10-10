Vida lowers resi and BTL rates by 0.3%

Specialist lender Vida has made reductions of up to 0.3% across its residential and buy-to-let (BTL) mortgage products.

Vida’s lowest priced residential product is a five-year fix available within its Vida 36 credit tier, which now has a rate of 6.04% at 75% loan to value (LTV).

Meanwhile, its lowest BTL rate is a limited-edition product with a 6% fee, which has a rate of 4.29%. This is also available through the specialist lender’s Vida 36 credit tier and at 75% LTV.

The Vida 36 credit tier allows one missed unsecured payment up to £250 in the last six months, and no defaults or county court judgments (CCJs) within the last three years.

Helen Cawthra (pictured), head of intermediary relationships at Vida, said: “Due to rates falling in the market meaning lower funding costs, we’re pleased to be able to pass on yet more reductions to our intermediary partners and customers.

“Brokers can take a look at our Product Switch Hub should they have any customers coming to the end of their deal looking for a new product or potentially cheaper rate. Intermediaries can contact the V-Hub to discuss any case and take advantage of these rate reductions.”

Cawthra added: “With direct access to our specialist experts and underwriters, intermediaries can be confident in our efficient service levels coupled with dedicated support.”

Last month, Vida’s parent company Belmont Green raised £300m in a securitisation to support its lending growth.