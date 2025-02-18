user.first_name
Complex Buy To Let

Molo reduces BTL rates
Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
February 18, 2025
Updated:
February 18, 2025
Specialist buy-to-let (BTL) lender Molo Finance has lowered select two- and five-year fixed rates by up to 0.12%.

Molo Finance’s two-year fixed rates for standard BTL products now start at 3.13% for individual and limited company borrowers.

For houses in multiple occupation (HMOs), multi-unit freehold blocks (MUFBs), investor-led and new-build properties, pricing begins from 3.38%.

Rates for non-UK residents have stayed the same and begin from 5.99%, while expat rates are priced from 5.24%.

Martin Sims, Molo Finance’s distribution director, said: “We appreciate how important it is for brokers to access competitive and stable financing for their clients. This latest rate reduction reinforces our commitment to remain competitive and demonstrates a prompt response to the improving market conditions.”

Molo Finance previously lowered rates at the start of this month and has been growing its team with the hire of Richard Cunningham as a telephone business development manager (BDM).

