Aldermore trims high-LTV resi rates

Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
March 11, 2025
Updated:
March 11, 2025
Aldermore has lowered rates across higher-loan-to-value (LTV) mortgages for residential borrowers.

This will apply to products up to 95% LTV and include options for new and existing borrowers. 

For new borrowers, Aldermore’s two-year fixes up to 95% LTV have been cut by as much as 0.6% and now start at 6.54%. This includes options with no fee or a £999 fee. 

Its three-year fixes for new borrowers up to 95% LTV have been reduced by up to 0.35% and begin at 6.59%, also with the choice of no fee or a £999 fee. 

Its five-year fixed rates up to 95% LTV begin at 5.99%, following reductions of as much as 0.7%. This range has fee options of zero, £999 and £1,999. 

For existing borrowers, rates above 80% LTV have been reduced by as much as 0.6% and start at 6.19%. 

Shaping the mortgage market around today’s first-time buyer

Jon Cooper, director of mortgages at Aldermore, said: “At Aldermore, we’re keen to stay fresh and offer competitive rates that stand out. We’re especially focused on supporting first-time buyers and those with lower deposits, making homeownership more accessible. 

“With these changes and expert guidance from a broker, stepping onto the property ladder becomes more achievable.” 

In its half-year results published this month, Aldermore announced a rise in lending and profit for the six months to December 2024.

Aldermore
Aldermore Bank
high loan to value (LTV)