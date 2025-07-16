Birmingham Bank appoints Burchill as head of lending

Specialist lender Birmingham Bank has appointed Jackie Burchill as its head of lending, as part of its growth strategy and plan to scale lending operations.

Burchill has more than 30 years of experience in the specialist mortgage market, and was most recently at Bluestone Mortgages for nearly nine years, first as operations project manager and then head of lending operations.

She also worked at GE Capital for around 21 years in underwriting and credit roles.

Over her career, she has been involved in the development and implementation of new origination platforms and utilising technology to improve efficiency and reduce loan processing times.

At Birmingham Bank, Burchill will lead lending customer services, underwriting and completions. She will focus on building scalable processes to support the bank’s lending proposition while delivering a good service to customers and brokers.

Burchill (pictured) said: “My passion is supporting lenders to grow from single-digit originations to £billion-plus established volumes.

“It’s an exciting challenge to join a bank during its start-up phase, where I can apply my years of experience into building a really impactful service proposition.”

Lee Dawkins, chief of operations at Birmingham Bank, said: “We are overjoyed to welcome Jackie to the team. This appointment is a step in our strategy to bring the business into its next phase of scale and to match our service delivery with the considerable new business demand we’re experiencing.”

Earlier this year, the firm appointed Mark Rookyard as a business development manager (BDM) for London and Southern regions.