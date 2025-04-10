Birmingham Bank appoints Rookyard as BDM for London and South

Specialist buy-to-let (BTL) lender Birmingham Bank has recruited Mark Rookyard as a business development manager (BDM) for London and South regions.

He will be responsible for driving growth, strengthening relationships with brokers and helping the bank identify opportunities in specialist BTL.

Before joining Birmingham Bank, Rookyard worked at Zephyr Homeloans as a regional sales manager and at Together as its key account manager.

Rookyard (pictured) said: “I see my role as one where I can focus on building and nurturing relationships with partner brokers, driving business growth, and offering the support and expertise that is essential in today’s market. I’m thrilled to be joining Birmingham Bank at a really exciting time as the bank continues to build upon its great first year.

“There is exciting ambition for rapid growth and I feel I can add significant value with my experience and relationships. I’m looking forward to focusing on an exclusive broker panel to grow something new in the specialist BTL market.”

Rookyard will report to Andy Virgo, sales director, and work alongside national account manager Paula Priest and BDM Tom Lawry.

Virgo said: “Mark is another vital piece in our jigsaw as we grow the team with highly experienced talent.

“We are confident that Mark’s extensive industry knowledge, passion for client relationships and commitment to business growth will be instrumental in supporting the bank’s goals in… London and the South.”