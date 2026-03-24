Shawbrook widens lending to support social housing demand

Shawbrook has updated its lending criteria and simplified its process to support property investors when funding developments let to social housing operators.

This will be available across Shawbrook’s complex buy-to-let (BTL) and structured real estate ranges, with rates from 4.79% and loans ranging from £50,000 to £50m.

The lender will lend against residential assets including single units, houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) and multi-unit freehold blocks (MUFBs) up to 10 units as individual loans or as part of a larger portfolio facility. Shawbrook will assess properties on the same basis as if they were being let in the private rental sector and allow the use of automated valuation models (AVMs) for eligible securities.

Shawbrook said this change reflected a rise in private landlords pivoting to social housing to address supply shortages.

It has also introduced a streamlined legal approach, including simplified lease requirements and a more efficient review process.

Daryl Norkett, director of real estate proposition at Shawbrook, said: “Demand for social housing continues to outpace supply, creating a clear need for more investment across the sector. At the same time, more private landlords are exploring partnerships with local authorities and housing providers as part of their long-term strategy.

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“By expanding our lending and simplifying access to funding, we’re helping investors move quickly on these opportunities and deliver high-quality homes where they’re needed most. This is another step in evolving our proposition to stay at the cutting edge of the property investment market as landlords continue to diversify their portfolios.”