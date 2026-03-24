Landbay adds AVMs and HMOs to Premier range

Landbay has introduced small house in multiple occupation (HMO) and remortgage automated valuation model (AVM) products to its Premier buy-to-let (BTL) offering.

The lender has also added small HMO product transfer options for new borrowers.

The Premier proposition is for landlords with up to 15 mortgaged properties, open to individual and limited company borrowers.

The small HMO range includes a two-year fix with a 1% fee, priced at 5.59%, and an option with a 3% fee and a rate of 4.59%. The five-year fix with a 1% fee is priced at 5.49%, the 3% fee option has a rate of 5.09% and a 5% option is priced at 4.69%.

For small HMO product transfer, the two-year fix with a 1% fee has a rate of 5.64% and the 4.64% fix has a 3% fee, while the corresponding five-year fixes are priced at 5.54% and 5.14% respectively.

The remortgage AVM five-year fixes are priced at 5.24% with a 1%, 5.04% with a 2% fee, 4.84% with a 3% fee and 4.44% with a 5% fee. All are available up to 75% loan to value (LTV).

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Rob Stanton, sales and distribution director at Landbay, said: “We appreciate that there has been a significant degree of upheaval within the buy-to-let sector over the last couple of weeks, and unfortunately that looks unlikely to change within the short term. However, what we are trying to do at Landbay is manage our existing range with new additions, which will support advisers and their landlord clients across a wider array of product options.

“Following our recent expansion into Scotland, we are pleased to bring small HMO and remortgage AVM options into our Premier range. These additions give advisers more ways to support purchase, remortgage and existing borrower activity, particularly where speed and certainty are key.”

He added: “Whether it is helping landlords with more complex property types such as HMOs, or streamlining the valuation process through AVMs, these products are designed to provide practical solutions and support ongoing investment across the private rental sector.”