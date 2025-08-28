Create Account
Welsh government launches consultation on holiday let changes

Anna Sagar
August 28, 2025
August 28, 2025
The Welsh government is seeking views on two changes to the way tax rules for self-catering holiday let owners are applied.

Self-catering properties must be available for 252 days and let for 182 days each year to pay non-domestic rates instead of council tax. These changes have been in place since April 2023.

The Welsh government is opening a consultation with new proposals to give holiday lets more flexibility.

The changes proposed in the consultation include:

  • Allowing holiday let owners to use an average of 182 days let over several years. This means those who “narrowly miss” 182 days letting in the latest year would remain on non-domestic rates if they had achieved it on average over two or three previous years.
  • Allowing up to 14 days of free holidays donated to charity to count towards the 182-day target.

The consultation would also ask whether councils should consider giving businesses a 12-month grace period before they may have to pay higher council taxes when they move from non-domestic to domestic classification.

Mark Drakeford, Cabinet Secretary for Finance and Welsh Language, said: “Tourism makes an important contribution to the Welsh economy and to Welsh life. Wales has so much to offer, and we want to ensure we realise that potential in a way that achieves a balance between our communities, businesses, landscapes and visitors.

“We work closely with tourism and hospitality businesses to help address the challenges they face, while ensuring everyone makes a fair contribution towards local economies and funding public services.

“While most holiday let owners are already meeting the new rules brought in from 2023, with 60% of properties meeting the letting criteria, we have listened to those working in the sector and are proposing small changes to the current rules to support them.”

