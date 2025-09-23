One to One: Emma Cox, Shawbrook

Each month, Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions sit down with a key intermediary industry figure to discuss strategy, the opportunity for brokers and the mortgage marketplace.

This month, we are sitting down with Emma Cox (pictured), managing director of real estate at Shawbrook.

How did you get into the mortgage industry?

After working in the leisure and fitness industry and spending some time travelling, I joined Zurich Advice Network in 1998 as a temp admin assistant. I knew pretty quickly that I’d found the right industry for me. What drew me in was how people-focused financial services is, and that in some way, we were helping individuals achieve their plans.

I moved into mortgage processing, working with clients, lenders, valuers and lawyers, which I loved, and in 2004 took my first business development manager (BDM) role with a specialist lender.

What’s kept me here is simple: helping people, working in a service-led environment, and knowing you can build a rewarding career through hard work and by doing the right thing for customers and brokers (plus, you meet some brilliant characters along the way).

What has been the biggest learning over your career?

Aside from “you have two ears and one mouth – use them accordingly”, I’ve learned that no market ever stands still. The key lesson has been to stay adaptable, whether it’s changing regulation, shifting broker and customer needs, or wider economic cycles. Success comes from listening carefully, being open to change, spotting emerging opportunities, and valuing professional relationships. And when uncertainty hits, the best approach is to face it head-on.

The property finance market has evolved significantly. What have the biggest changes been, and have they been positive?

The most significant change has been the growth of specialist lending. Brokers and customers today have far more diverse needs, and the sector has responded with greater flexibility and innovation, which is great. Technology has also transformed processes, making things faster and more transparent. Evolution has been positive and has raised expectations where lenders must continually adapt, which can only be a good thing for the market.

Shawbrook’s recent proposition updates include serviced accommodation lending criteria and higher LTVs for offices – what’s been the impact?

Our recent enhancements, such as updated criteria for serviced accommodation and higher loan to values (LTVs) for office properties, have been well-received by brokers and customers and have achieved the desired outcome of good-quality opportunities. They’ve opened up more opportunities for investors in areas where demand is growing but funding has traditionally been harder to secure. They’re part of our broader strategy to back specialist segments and support brokers with solutions that reflect the real market.

What is Shawbrook’s strategy around distribution/brokers?

Brokers are at the heart of our distribution and absolutely central to our strategy in real estate. It’s something we never take for granted. Since our inception in 2021, we’ve built our foundations around aligning with professional brokers who share our commitment to good customer outcomes. Our success is directly linked to theirs, and we see the strongest relationships as genuine partnerships. Above all, we focus on building relationships for the long term – listening carefully, evolving our proposition in response to feedback, and ensuring brokers have the tools and support they need to deliver for their clients.

Where do you see the biggest opportunities and challenges in the coming year for real estate finance?

Opportunities will come from specialist property types like serviced accommodation, mixed-use and semi-commercial, as well as increasing investor focus on sustainability. The main challenges will likely be economic uncertainty, interest rate movements, and regulatory demands. The lenders who succeed will be those who balance flexibility with a disciplined approach to risk.

What would you want the mortgage industry to know about Shawbrook and its associated brands?

That Shawbrook is a specialist lender with scale. We combine the agility of a challenger with the stability of a bank. Our brands allow us to serve a broad range of customer needs, but the common thread is a commitment to partnership, innovation, and doing the right thing for customers and brokers. We’re here to add long-term value, not just quick wins.