Landbay cuts selected rates on premier products and adds specialist holiday let small MUFB deals

Landbay will lower selected rates across its premier standard two- and five-year fixed rates by up to 0.1%, covering product transfers and like-for-like remortgages.

The premier range is a set of standard products for landlords with up to 15 properties, available to both individual and limited company landlord borrowers.

The reductions include a five-year fixed rate at 4.84% and a two-year fixed rate at 4.79%, available up to 75% loan to value (LTV) with a 1% fee.

The five-year fixed rate up to 75% LTV is priced at 4.04% with a 5% fee, while the two-year fixed rate at the same LTV tier stands at 3.29% with a 4% fee.

Looking at like-for-like remortgages, two-year fixed rates are available at 4.29%, stressed at 4.5%, with a 2% fee up to 75% LTV.

The lender has also launched four new specialist holiday let small multi-unit freehold block (MUFB) two- and five-year fixed rate products as part of its specialist range.

Five-year fixed rates are available at 5.49% with a 5% fee and 5.89% with a 3% fee. Two-year fixed rates are available at 4.39% with a 5% fee and 5.39% with a 3% fee.

Rob Stanton, sales and distribution director at Landbay, said: “With all our products offered within the Premier range, our focus is on keeping rates and criteria sharp, while providing more choice for brokers and their landlord borrower clients. Today, we’ve been able to cut rates further across both two- and five-year fixes, which come with different fees, delivering a tailored offering for different landlord borrower needs.

“The four new specialist holiday let small MUFB products provide brokers and their clients with a greater product range depth in what is a growing sector, as landlords seek to diversify and access those areas of the market that can deliver greater yield and profitability.”

He continued: “We’ve also been able to add a 5% overpayment function across our entire buy-to-let mortgage range, which allows clients to benefit from this greater level of flexibility if they have spare money to put towards their mortgage.

“Overall, we believe these rate cuts, new products and new functionality offers brokers and borrowers an array of different options from Landbay. This at a time when post-Budget certainty means landlords are more likely to be active and taking their next steps, either for new purchases, remortgages or, indeed, product transfers.”