UTB brings out high LTV second charge mortgage range via Premier Club members

United Trust Bank (UTB) has released a range of 90% loan to value (LTV) second charge loans as part of its ‘Get January Jumping’ campaign.

The second charge range comes on two-, three- and five-year fixed rates and is available for mortgage terms up to 30 years.

The deals can also be accessed by borrowers who will be up to 85 years old by the end of the term and married sole applications will be accepted.

The lender also offers flexible criteria on complex and self-employed income along with impaired credit history.

The second charge products can also be used on non-standard construction types, high-rise apartments and those near commercial properties.

UTB said that higher second charge loans give customers “greater flexibility to unlock equity in their homes without having to change their first charge mortgage”, and can be used for home improvements, debt consolidation, purchase of another property or asset, school fees or a personal tax bill.

The second charge products are available through the lender’s Premier Club, a select group of mortgage packagers that can access semi-exclusive rates, criteria and features available to brokers.

Buster Tolfree (pictured), director of mortgages at United Trust Bank, said: “Our new 90% LTV seconds range is a fantastic new benefit for Premier Club members and the brokers who use them to support their specialist mortgage applications. With access to preferential rates, criteria and features, brokers can get even better deals and place difficult cases for their customers whilst benefitting from the experience and know-how of packagers who really understand specialist mortgages.

“Our ‘Get January Jumping’ campaign is helping brokers arrange some outstanding deals for their customers, and there’s even more to come so watch this space.”

Last week, the lender introduced high LTV options to its first charge mortgage products.