UTB Mortgages adds 90% LTV deals to specialist range

United Trust Bank (UTB) Mortgages has added a range of 90% loan to value (LTV) two-, three- and five-year fixed mortgage products to its specialist range.

The new products are suitable for first-time buyers, homemovers and remortgagors who fall outside of mainstream criteria due to their circumstances or property type.

Rates for five-year fixed deals start from 6.84% on the Prime Plus range and 7.34% on the Prime range.

Mortgage terms of up to 40 years are available for borrowers who will be up to 85 years old by the end of the term.

Non-standard construction types and those in unfavoured locations, including high-rise apartments and those near commercial properties, are accepted.

Buster Tolfree (pictured), director of mortgages at UTB, said: “We know how difficult it is for brokers to place higher LTV deals for their specialist customers, so we think this new set of 90% products will help them get 2025 off to a great start. Even better is that this is just the first of a series of enhancements we’re making in January to make it even easier for brokers to recommend UTB Mortgages to their customers.”