user.first_name
Menu

Bridging

UTB Mortgages adds 90% LTV deals to specialist range

UTB Mortgages adds 90% LTV deals to specialist range
Samantha Partington
Written By:
Posted:
January 7, 2025
Updated:
January 7, 2025
United Trust Bank (UTB) Mortgages has added a range of 90% loan to value (LTV) two-, three- and five-year fixed mortgage products to its specialist range.

The new products are suitable for first-time buyers, homemovers and remortgagors who fall outside of mainstream criteria due to their circumstances or property type.

Rates for five-year fixed deals start from 6.84% on the Prime Plus range and 7.34% on the Prime range.

Mortgage terms of up to 40 years are available for borrowers who will be up to 85 years old by the end of the term.

Non-standard construction types and those in unfavoured locations, including high-rise apartments and those near commercial properties, are accepted.

Buster Tolfree (pictured), director of mortgages at UTB, said: “We know how difficult it is for brokers to place higher LTV deals for their specialist customers, so we think this new set of 90% products will help them get 2025 off to a great start. Even better is that this is just the first of a series of enhancements we’re making in January to make it even easier for brokers to recommend UTB Mortgages to their customers.”

Sponsored

How to support young landlords

Sponsored by BM Solutions

Related
View All

Bridging

The Specialist Lending Event opens for registrations

The Specialist Lending Event opens for registrations

Bridging

Hope Capital secures additional funding from Shawbrook Bank

Hope Capital secures additional funding from Shawbrook Bank

December 23, 2024

Bridging

Bridging and commercial markets: Optimism for 2025

Bridging and commercial markets: Optimism for 2025

December 19, 2024

Bridging

HTB strengthens bridging team with BDM for Anglia and Midlands

HTB strengthens bridging team with BDM for Anglia and Midlands

December 17, 2024
View All
Tags:
90% LTV mortgage
Buster Tolfree
specialist mortgage
United Trust Bank (UTB)

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/