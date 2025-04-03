user.first_name
Second Charge Lending

Fluent Money partners with Compare the Market

Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
April 3, 2025
Updated:
April 3, 2025
Advice firm Fluent Money has partnered with comparison site Compare the Market to expand its service.

The partnership will allow Compare the Market’s customers to compare secured loans and unsecured loans from other providers, depending on their eligibility. This is expected to help customers understand their options and give them more access to credit. 

Compare the Market said since the start of last year, it has significantly grown in the credit cards and loans market, diversifying its offering. 

It is currently focused on increasing the choice of deals from providers to help customers with financial decisions. 

Fluent Money advises on second charge loans, as well as bridging, standard mortgages and equity release.

Andy Hancock, chief growth officer at Compare the Market, said: “We’re thrilled to announce our new online secured loans journey in partnership with Fluent Money, helping customers compare loans and review their options, based on their eligibility. 

“Our purpose at Compare the Market is to make financial decision-making a breeze for everyone. This new integration of Fluent Money propels us further forward in offering our customers more ways to save and compare the latest products and deals.” 

