Norton Home Loans promotes Percival to lending head

Norton Home Loans has promoted Laura Percival to the role of head of lending.

She will oversee Norton Homes Loans’ lending strategy and day-to-day underwriting operations. She will work closely with brokers to “ensure complex customer needs are met efficiently and with care”.

Percival will also be a central point of contact for broker feedback, ensuring case progression and shaping the firm’s approach to lending criteria.

She has worked at Norton Home Loans since 2013 and has worked across debt management, sales and lending.

Percival joined the lending department in 2018 and moved from underwriter to team leader and then became lending manager. She was most recently a servicing team manager.

Paul Stringer, director at Norton Finance, said: “Laura’s promotion is thoroughly deserved. She knows our business inside-out, has built excellent relationships with intermediaries over the years, and brings both knowledge and empathy to the lending process. As we continue to expand our proposition, having someone like Laura at the helm of our lending team ensures we’re well-placed to support brokers and deliver the best outcomes for their clients.”

Percival added: “I’m really proud to be stepping into this role. Having worked my way up through the department, I understand how important it is to combine strong underwriting with common sense and a personal touch. I’m looking forward to working even more closely with brokers and to help drive improvements that make it easier for them to place cases with us as we help support their clients.”

Norton Home Loans recently teamed up with Habito and L&C Mortgages.